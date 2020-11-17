Nicole Scherzinger Squats Down Low In Tight Orange Leggings For New Workout Video

Nicole Scherzinger shared another intense workout video to her Instagram timeline today. The X-Factor judge posted a new clip to her feed on November 15 where she worked out her booty in several different squat exercises.

The Masked Singer panelist sported an orange-and-white workout ensemble that included a sports bra and high-waisted leggings. Nicole paired the outfit with pink Nike shoes and a matching headband and scrunchie that held up her long, wavy brown locks.

Her toned tummy was exposed, as were her strong arms, which looked extra-defined as she lifted and lowered a set of weights throughout the video. Nicole’s booty was definitely the star of the clip as the camera captured her from behind for most of its duration. She flexed her rump over and over as she squatted up and down, focusing on toning her glutes.

The backdrop of the upload was different from most of her other workout posts, where she normally exercises in an outdoor gym. Nicole was inside for the day, standing in front of three large wall-length mirrors that rested on the floor. Various gym equipment surrounded her as she stood on top of an inspirational yoga mat.

“I am love. I am light. I am inspired. I am whole. I am grateful. I am vibrant,” a portion of the mat read.

Nicole squared over the mat, seemingly giving herself some extra inspiration.

The singer got her sweat on to “Faith” by Galantis and Dolly Parton, which also features Mr. Probz. She also tagged all the musicians in her post.

In the caption, Nicole told her followers not to lose sight of their focus and to have faith, playing off the song’s title. The post resonated with some of her 4.3 million followers, who complimented her in the comments section.

“This looks so good!!! Yes girl get it,” one fan wrote.

“She is wearing orange sherbet,” a second person noted.

“Thanks for the Monday Motivation,” another wrote.

In under an hour, the new video brought in over 10,000 likes and had been watched over 40,000 times.

Some fans noticed Nicole’s outfit had already appeared on her timeline. On October 30, the “Don’t Cha” singer rocked the ensemble while exercising outside with her boyfriend, Thom Evans. She posed on top of a bike seat while standing on one leg with her hands in the praying position. Nicole wore her hair the same way with the same accessories, suggesting the two posts might have been taken on the same day.