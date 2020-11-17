Lindsey Vonn Squeezes Booty & Tugs On Massive Rope During Intense Workout

Lindsey worked her glutes and upper body.

Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn gave it her all during a tough gym session that included a grueling glute exercise.

In her latest Instagram update, the champion skier demonstrated her strength and endurance under the watchful eye of celebrity personal trainer Gunnar Peterson. She wore Project Rock workout gear that showcased her muscular physique. Her outfit consisted of a pair of booty-hugging purple biker shorts and a matching sports bra that boasted a racerback design. Her top featured branding on the bust, while her bottoms boasted pink and white geometric accents. She styled her blond hair in a ponytail.

Lindsey’s fierce footage was shot inside Gunnar’s gym, which is loaded with state-of-the-art fitness equipment. She kicked off her workout by utilizing a front squat machine. She bent her knees and stuck her backside out, then she straightened her back and legs in an explosive movement. As the top of the squat, she came up on her toes and noticeably squeezed her toned glutes together.

She could be heard breathing hard as she performed a set of rapid-fire squats, turning the strength-training move into a cardio workout as well. She moved on to her upper body next by executing a set of vertical rope pulls. Lindsey stood with her legs wide apart and grasped a thick rope hanging from the ceiling with both hands. She yanked down on the apparatus hard — squatting in the process — and moved her hands back up to repeat the movement.

Her final exercise was a seated overhead press, which she performed with a barbell attached to cables on both ends. She straddled a weight bench and held the bar over her head. She brought it down to her chest and repeated the move, keeping her posture perfect.

Lindsey’s sweat session was a smash hit. Her post racked up over 32,000 likes and 300 comments within a few hours. The bicep emoji was a popular response to her clip, and some messages were a bit lewd.

“I like your determination,” wrote one viewer.

“Beast mode activated,” another fan commented.

“I like watching the first exercise for so many reasons,” read a third message.

“You are amazing! It’s an inspiration to see how hard you still train!” a fourth admirer added.

