Laura Sagra Flaunts Enviable Curves In Pretty Floral Underwear

Colombian Instagram sensation Laura Sagra wowed her 972,000 followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Monday, November 16, saw the model flaunting her killer curves while wearing a pretty lingerie set.

Laura wore a delicate floral patterned bra. Navy blue straps and edging were also an extra feature. The bra plunged down low in the front, showing off plenty of Laura’s cleavage as she posed with one arm positioned against an open sliding door.

She teamed this with matching briefs. This time, triple straps in blue sat high over her hips. The deeper color also ran across the top of the panties as an edged detail.

Laura’s long blond hair was straightened and parted off to the side. Her locks were pushed back from her shoulders and cascaded down her back.

Standing with one leg bent and positioned slightly in front of the other, her toned thighs were on display. The dark blue color also contrasted nicely with her pale complexion.

The doorway in which she stood led off to a balcony and three metallic rails could be seen on top of a solid barrier.

Beyond that, a lush green garden was evident. A variety of tall trees and lower-lying shrubs were crowded together and offered a vibrant contrast to the main focus of the shot.

Laura’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the captivating image. Within four hours, the photo had already garnered 18,500 likes and hundreds of comments from her dedicated supporters.

Many people replied to the update in a variety of different languages. However, the Spanish word “hermosa” was often used. According to Google translation, this means “beautiful” in English. “Preciosa” or “precious” was also written regularly.

“So beautiful,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Gorgeous blond,” a fan declared.

“Perfect,” another user simply stated.

“Real nice,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a red heart emoji at the end of their statement.

In order to avoid the language barrier, many of her followers used emoji rather than words as they attempted to show how they felt about the celebrity’s latest update. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart ones. However, the drooling emoji also got a lot of attention as well.

Laura often shows off her stunning physique when posting updates to her social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently wore a unique crochet-edge bikini as she flaunted her enviable curves and toned stomach. As to be expected, her fans were quick to comment on that post as well.