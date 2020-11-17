Cindy Prado Flaunts Her Incredible Figure In Bicycle Shorts & A Crop Top

Cuban bombshell Cindy Prado thrilled her 1.7 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling quartet of shots in which she rocked a neutral ensemble that highlighted her figure. The photos were captured in Miami, Florida, as the geotag indicated, and Cindy appeared to be outdoors. She found a concrete wall with a few eye-catching architectural details to serve as the background of her photoshoot, and wore a look from the brand White Fox. She tagged the label’s Instagram page in the first snap as well as in the caption.

Cindy showcased her ample assets in a sleeveless crop top with a crew neckline. Her shoulders and slender arms were on display, and the garment ended several inches below her breasts, leaving plenty of her toned stomach exposed as well. She paired the crop top with shorts that had a figure-hugging fit. The shorts clung to every inch of her shapely lower body, with the waistband settling just below her belly button, and the hem coming a few inches down her thighs.

Both pieces had the brand’s name and logo on them, and she finished off the look with a sweatshirt draped over her back. She had a thick chain bracelet on one wrist, a necklace, several statement rings, and earrings. She also wore a small bag slung over one shoulder. Her long locks tumbled down her chest and back in tousled waves.

In the second slide, Cindy turned so that she was facing away from the camera. The view allowed her pert posterior to be showcased, and she gazed seductively over her shoulder as she flaunted her voluptuous booty.

She included two additional poses, including one that showed her choice of footwear as well, white sneakers with red embellishments. She hooked one thumb into the waistband of her shorts in the third slide, tugging them down slightly for a steamy shot.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 4,100 likes within 50 minutes, as well as 95 comments from her eager audience.

“Beauty!” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“You are stunning,” another follower chimed in.

“You can repeat it all you want. You are amazing and beautiful,” a third fan remarked, referencing Cindy’s caption.

