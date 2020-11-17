Aisha Thalia Wears A Floppy Hat And Teases Fans As She Goes Topless In Latest Video Update

Instagram model Aisha Thalia impressed her 547,000 followers with her recent post. The video, which was posted on Monday, November 16, saw the celebrity flaunting her enviable curves as she went topless while at the beach.

In the caption, she wished her supporters a good morning. And, judging by their responses in the comments section, they certainly did have a great day after the model’s latest update.

Aisha wore thong-backed bikini bottoms that featured a textured weave in a pale yellow color. The straps sat high over her ample hips and tied up in neat bows. She appeared to be sitting down in the shot and had positioned her back to the camera lens which made her curvaceous buns a focal point.

The model was topless in the video. A thin strap from the bikini top hung over her shoulder but she used the cut half of a dragon fruit to help cover up as she turned around and flaunted some of her sideboob. As she swung around, her lean arm swept across the shot and she looked up at something that was off-screen.

She completed the sultry look with a large floppy hat perched on top of her golden curls.

In the background, white sand could be seen as well as a variety of palm trees, indicating that she was posing at the beach.

Aisha’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the video. Within one day, the clip had already amassed a whopping 94,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fans.

While many fans were captivated by the clip, others pointed out the fact that Aisha had been absent from social media for a short amount of time.

“Back on my feed with all that positive energy,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“My feed missed this energy sis,” a fan declared.

“Dragon fruit × Aisha. What a combo,” another user stated.

“[You’re] my favorite. Thanks for blessing us this morning,” a fourth person wrote, also using several emoji for further emphasis to their statement.

In fact, many of her followers used emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about Aisha’s latest update. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and heart ones. However, the drooling one also showed up frequently as well.

Aisha often shows off her enviable figure when posting to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a body-positive post that saw her discussing a rough time in her life. As a result of this, she lost a lot of weight. Slowly, she regained her hourglass shape back and proudly put it on display for that update.