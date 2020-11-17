Bethenny Frankel, 50, Flaunts Cleavage In Daring Black Cutout Top

Bethenny Frankel is showing off her killer body on Instagram for all to see. The former The Real Housewives of New York City star shared a new post to her feed which contained three separate photos. The mom wore the same outfit across all the images, which each highlighted her look in different ways.

The 50-year-old sported a black ensemble that appeared to be made up of a top and a high-waisted leather skirt. The top was tucked into the skirt, with cutouts at the shoulders and in the middle of Bethenny’s chest. A sheer lining ran across the holes at her shoulders, but her cleavage wasn’t covered whatsoever. The top’s fabric crawled up her neck and had long flowy arms that ran down to her knuckles.

The skirt was hemmed at Bethenny’s knees and clung tightly to her legs. Paired with the outfit was a simple pair of black heels that had a pointed toe. The Shark Tank panelist joked in the caption of the post that her cleavage-bearing look was “casual.”

Bethenny sported large gold hoop earrings and oversized black sunglasses. She held a matching Chanel clutch purse which featured gold accents.

The backdrop for each of the three photos was different, as Bethenny first was snapped standing outside in front of a frosted door. The second was taken inside a mystery location, while the third was taken inside a car. She sported a face mask in one of the photos which featured large red lips stitched onto them.

The post got a lot of love from her 2.3 million followers, bringing in over 40,000 likes in just a few hours. Over 1,200 comments amassed in the comments section as fans fawned over her sexy look and fun face mask.

“Gorgeous!!! Loving the outfit!!! Where can I get it?” one fan asked.

“Woop woop! Looking amazing,” another wrote.

“Love the mask! Way to make it fun and encourage it with humor and positivity!” a third fan added.

Bethenny’s friend and The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga joined in on the conversation in the comments section as well.

“Oh okayyy,” she wrote with several flame emoji.

Bethenny is no stranger to flashing cleavage and showing off her age-defying physique. The reality star shared dozens of bikini pics over the summer which showed off her super toned body and large chest. She regularly paired fashionable hats with her swimsuit looks, but it looks like fun face masks are her new favorite accessory.