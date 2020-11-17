Alex Smith Could Be Washington’s Long-Term QB, Is ‘Back As A Player’ Per Coach

One month after quarterback Alex Smith played his first downs of NFL football in almost two years, the 36-year-old hit a new milestone in his shocking comeback bid, starting for the Washington Football Team in their latest game versus the Detroit Lions. Now, the franchise’s decision-makers find themselves in the surprising position of wondering whether Smith could be their long-term play at the position.

As relayed by ESPN‘s John Keim, head coach Ron Rivera has confessed that he and his staff may have to consider that possibility after the former No. 1 overall pick and three-time Pro Bowl pick completed 38 passes and racked up an impressive 390 yards against Detroit, both of which were new career highs.

“That’s something we as coaches and as an organization have to talk about most certainly if he continues to play at this level,” said Rivera. “He’s back as a player.”

Greg Fiume / Getty Images

Although Washington signed him to a lucrative, long-term contract extension in 2018 after acquiring him in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, he fell prey to one of the most devastating injuries the league had ever seen shortly thereafter. In his 10th start for the franchise, Smith suffered a spiral and compound fracture to the tibia and fibula in his right leg.

After his initial surgery, he developed life-threatening cases of necrotizing fasciitis and sepsis. Consequently, he was forced to endure 17 surgeries over four separate hospital stays over a nine-month period. At one point, doctors suggested that his leg be amputated above the knee.

In the end, the former Utah Ute and 2004 Heisman Trophy finalist persevered and made an unexpected return to his team after a grueling rehab process.

Still, Smith was seemingly a longshot to even make the team’s 53-man roster entering the 2020 season. His injury had forced him out of Washington’s plans and he was forced to lobby hard for a spot of any kind, per reports. Moreover, the club had selected another Heisman finalist — Ohio State standout Dwayne Haskins — with a first-round selection in 2019.

However, Haskins struggled in his first four games as a pro, and eventually lost his starting position. One week later, second-stringer Kyle Allen suffered a devastating ankle injury in his first start, forcing Smith back into action.

Although his squad is winless and he has shown a fair amount of rust through three appearances thus far, Smith has thrown for 300-plus yards in back-to-back contest. He fell just short of securing dramatic comeback wins for Washington in both instances.

Despite the dramatic nature of his comeback, Smith feels he has adapted surprisingly well to the strange circumstances that facilitated his return.

“The scary part is how normal it felt [Sunday],” Smith said. “I’ve got to pinch myself how lucky I am to feel that way. I’m lucky to progress this far and that I am where I am.”