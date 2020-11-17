Niece Waidhofer Sizzles In Black Thong And Plaid Shirt As She Poses On Bed In Front Of A Mirror

Instagram model and cosplay sensation Niece Waidhofer has delighted her 2.3 million followers once again. The update, which was posted on Monday, November 16, showed the celebrity lying on her stomach while on top of a bed. As she posed in front of a full-length mirror her pert derriere was highlighted in the reflection.

Niece wore a black-and-pink plaid shirt in the alluring pose. It clung to her form and plunged down low in the front, showing off plenty of the celebrity’s ample cleavage as well as her flawlessly pale complexion. The shirt was cinched in tight at her waist and showed off some of her smooth back.

She teamed this with a black thong. As she positioned herself with her elbows supporting her weight, her buns were the focal point in both the original pose and its reflection. However, the mirror image gave her fans much more to see of her behind.

Her dark hair was straightened and parted to the side. It cascaded down over her back and shoulders as she looked down at her hands.

She completed the look with long thigh-high socks and a delicate ribbon choker around her long neck.

Niece was positioned on the edge of the bed, her legs spread as she posed. A white duvet and matching pillows could be seen as bright light streamed in through vertical blinds. On the wall behind the bed were tall rows of pale leather pads. Above that, a decorative flowing decal was also added.

As soon as Niece posted the racy snap, her supporters were quick to respond. Within one day, the photo had already racked up an impressive 121,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments from her legions of fans.

“I don’t know words to describe your beauty,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Very Hot!” one fan exclaimed.

“Double trouble,” another user stated in response to Niece’s caption, which saw her noting that she had “two butts” on display as a result of her reflection.

“Beautiful woman,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a long string of emoji to further enhance their comment.

Many of her followers decided to forego words and used emoji instead to show their appreciation for the image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart ones. However, considering the content, the peach emoji also featured on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Niece recently reminded her supporters that her verified Instagram account was her only account. Displaying a busty image along with the reminder, her fans were instantly captivated by her beauty.