Ashley Resch Puts Buns On Display in Barely There String Bikini

Instagram model Ashley Resch wowed her 939,000 followers with her latest swimwear post. The update, which was posted on Monday, November 16 saw the celebrity rocking an animal-print bikini as she flaunted her enviable curves during a photo op outside. In the caption, she declared that she was definitely feeling on top of the world.

Ashley wore a leopard-print string bikini that helped to highlight her curvaceous figure. The triangular cups only barely covered her ample cleavage and revealed plenty of her sideboob as a result of this. The thin straps did up around her neck in a halter-style.

The thong-backed briefs sat high over her tanned hips, doing up in neat little bows and making her curvaceous booty the highlight of the pic.

The celebrity posed with her back to the camera and looked down over one shoulder and toward the photographer. Her lips were slightly open as she pouted and gave a smoldering look for her intended audience.

Ashley’s blond curls were parted to the side and tumbled down around her shoulders as she tucked her thumb through the bikini straps at her hips. One of her tattoos were also prominently on display.

She stood under a golden haze of light. Behind her was a clear balcony barrier that revealed a variety of houses situated on the side of a hill. Plenty of trees added a natural element and the cloudless sky filled the majority of the top of the shot.

Ashley’s followers were quick to respond as soon as she posted the image. Within less than an hour, the photo had already gathered close to 4,000 likes and plenty of comments from her avid supporters.

“Ashley sweetie you just keep getting better and better! You’re amazing,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“You conquer the world with your beauty,” a fan declared.

“Damn,” another user simply stated.

“Wooooow your beauty and soul is dazzling, you look so mesmerizing,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a variety of emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers also decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart emoji. However, considering the content, the peach one also got a serious workout as well.

