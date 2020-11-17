Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Lean Legs As She Goes Pantsless In An Oversized Sweater In Triple-Pic Update

The post has racked up over 1 million likes within less than 24 hours of going live.

Hailey Baldwin has become quite the fashion icon in recent years, but her latest Instagram upload has fans talking about what she’s not wearing. The model and wife of Justin Bieber looked flawless as she showed some skin for a colorful photoshoot that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

A total of three images were included in the November 15 share, which a tag on the post credited to photographer Amber Asaly. The images were nearly identical, capturing Hailey standing in front of a vibrant orange backdrop as she struck a casual pose with her legs spread slightly apart. She hung her head to the side, causing her blond locks to spill messily over her shoulders as she gazed back at the camera through a pair of trendy white sunglasses. Her striking features were framed by two dainty braids that fell on either side of her face, giving the style a bohemian vibe.

The wife of Justin Bieber looked comfy and chic as she rocked a chunky knitted sweater that was on-trend for the fall season. The garment boasted a bold emerald green-and-black checker-print design that contrasted perfectly with the bright background of the photo shoot. It had an oversized fit, falling in a boxy fashion over the 23-year-old’s torso to accentuate her slender frame. It also had a crew neckline and baggy sleeves that bunched up around her wrists as she grasped a bright green shoulder bag in both hands.

Rather than wearing a pair of shorts or leggings, the catwalk queen opted to ditch bottoms altogether. Her sweater was long enough to pull off the move, grazing down to the middle of her thighs to cover up her hips and derriere entirely. However, her followers were still treated to a look at her lean legs, much to their delight.

Hailey also rocked a pair of black patent leather loafers and ankle-high white socks. She accessorized with a stack of trendy chain necklaces and gold hoop earrings to give the look a hint of bling.

The blond bombshell’s lack of clothing hardly seemed to bother her fans, who have liked the photo more than 1 million times since it went live on Sunday. The comments section appeared to have been limited only to those that Hailey follows on the platform, but was still flooded with compliments for the star.

“Such a vibe,” one person wrote.

“You’re so beautiful without even trying,” praised another fan.

“Love these shots!” a third follower remarked, adding a string of flame emoji at the end of his comment.

“Obsessed,” added a fourth admirer.

Hailey impresses her massive online audience with all of her Instagram posts. She recently dazzled them with her spot-on Halloween costume, for which she channeled Nurse Dolly from “Ratched” in a skintight latex dress.