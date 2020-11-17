Singer Malu Trevejo Hits The Water In Miami In A Tiny Pink Bikini

Male Trevejo enjoyed a day out on the water in Miami, and the singer and social media sensation’s fans got to enjoy some glimpses of the festivities.

The singer took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of photos of herself posing by the edge of a sparkling waterway in Miami. The 18-year-old posed atop a jet ski in the pictures, showing off her small swimsuit, which paired a pink bikini top with a black bottom. Trevejo tossed her long and curly dark hair in one of the shots and gazed into the camera in another, with her skimpy bikini showing off the large tattoo on her chest.

The photos were a huge hit with her fans, racking up more than 660,000 likes in just a few hours and attracting a number of gushing compliments.

“Just so beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Like wow,” wrote another, adding a series of heart-eyes emoji.

Many used the post to ask when they might be getting more new music from the Cuban-born singer, though lately she has gotten more attention from her social media fame and dating life. The teenager has a huge and growing following on Instagram and TikTok, and recently snatched some headlines for an alleged relationship with boxer Ryan Garcia.

As the New York Post reported, the 22-year-old boxer was photographed out on a date in Los Angeles with someone later identified as Trevejo. The appearance caused quite a stir as Garcia had a pregnant girlfriend, but Trevejo later took to social media to defend herself and say she didn’t know about the other relationship.

“I met up with him because he was a very nice guy, he was very sweet,” she said, via the New York Post. “Yeah he told me he had a kid, but he never told me that he was engaged and he never told me that he had another baby coming. But he’s a really nice dude and I didn’t know that.”

Some took to the comments section to make reference to the apparently inadvertent love triangle, but Trevejo did not seem to be bothered by the speculation. Other fans showed some concern about Trevejo being so close to the water, as she had just taken to the site earlier in the week to show off a new tattoo she had gotten on her upper thigh. Some warned that she needed to stay away from the water to keep it safe from potential infection, but the series of shots appeared to show that she remained dry during the outing.