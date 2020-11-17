Shocking ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Sally Schemes To Take Summer Out

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, November 17 tease that Sally schemes to take out whoever Lauren hires to run the Jabot Collective, and she wants Theo’s help. Meanwhile, Summer has a huge decision to make about staying with Jabot or taking Lauren up on her offer to run the new company.

Sally (Courtney Hope) hasn’t been in Genoa City long, but already she’s allying with Theo (Tyler Johnson), according to SheKnows Soaps. Sally had high hopes of running Lauren’s (Tracey Bregman) new business venture. However, Lauren has plans for somebody else to take the lead, which puts Sally straight into scheming mode.

She hunts down Theo at the bar at Society and asks if he is still available to team up. Sally has something simple in mind. She needs him to find to who her new boss hired for the job that Sally wanted. Theo is totally game, but he isn’t quite sure what he wants the newcomer to do to help him in return, but he’ll surely think of something. After all, he has plans to get his part of Dina’s (Marla Adams) estate, and he’ll need an ally when he takes on the powerful family.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Summer’s (Hunter King) life could be forever changed, but only if she decides to accept the offer being made by Lauren. It’s an incredible opportunity for Summer at her age, but she does have some loyalty to Jack (Peter Bergman). She also wonders if perhaps the whole thing is an all too convenient way to get her out of the same office as Kyle (Michael Mealor). Jack assures her that he believes this is a perfect move for her career. He admits that he will miss her, and it’ll be a loss for the Abbotts’ cosmetics company for her to leave, but in the end, he encourages her to take the job.

Later, Kyle even lets Summer know that he’s supportive of whatever choice she makes. Because it is such a life-changing position, Summer makes the only decision she can – she decides to tell Lauren she’ll run the company. After all, she was there from its inception, and she’s absolutely perfect for the job.

One thing Summer may not count on, though, is Sally working against her. Sally doesn’t even know yet that it’s Summer who will be her rival for the top spot, but she has her heart set on taking the helm, which may spell doom for Summer.