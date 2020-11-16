Kelly Clarkson Showcases Slim Waist In Curve-Hugging Gown

Kelly Clarkson went for an elegant, yet trendy, look in her latest Instagram snap. The Voice coach looked ready for the battle rounds as she stood by her iconic red chair and sported an attention-grabbing dress.

In the first shot, Kelly — who appears on the reality singing competition as a judge alongside Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend — wowed her over 5 million followers when she struck a sassy pose.

The singer’s slim waist was accentuated in the black and red curve-hugging gown. The garment boasted long sleeves and puffed shoulders as it clung tightly around her chest and midsection.

The frock also contoured to her voluptuous hips. It included a thigh-high slit that gave fans a peek at her long legs, which were covered with dark pantyhose. Kelly’s accessory game was also on point as she rocked a pair of gold hoop earrings and some black vinyl boots. She tied the style together with bright red polish on her fingernails.

Kelly posed on the set of The Voice with one hand on her hip and her weight shifted to the side. She placed one leg in front of the other as she pulled her shoulders back as she wore a bright smile on her face.

Her long, blond hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in full curls that cascaded over both of her shoulders. In the caption, she thanked her glam squad for creating the killer look.

In the second photo, the talk show host rocked a black belted dress with a zipped front. She also sported an eyepatch due to a previous health issue.

Kelly’s followers seemingly couldn’t get enough of the pics, clicking the like button more than 12,000 times within the first hour after it went live on the platform. Her supporters also flooded the comments section with over 100 remarks about the post during that time.

“You look absolutely beautiful Kelly I love you so much,” one follower stated.

“I feel like we’re seeing @kellyclarkson and her equally stylish arch supervillain nemesis,” another stated.

“Love you Kelly! Your amazing,” a third user wrote.

“Looking great,” a fourth person gushed.

Kelly has become known for her elegant, yet sexy, sense of style. She’s often dressed modestly, but isn’t afraid to flaunt her curves with her wardrobe choices.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the singer recently slayed in a Led Zeppelin shirt and a bright blue skirt. To date, that upload has been liked more than 14,000 times and reeled in over 270 comments.