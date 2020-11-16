Australian Stunner Steph Rayner Sizzles In Pink Bikini That Showcases Her Enviable Body

Steph Rayner stunned many of her 585,000 Instagram followers on Monday, November 16, with her most recent post. The Australian model took to the popular photo-sharing app to share a series of photos that saw her clad in a stylish swimsuit that showcased her incredible figure, and her fans were quick to react.

The photos captured Rayner striking different poses on a tropical beach. She was close to the ocean, as its turquoise waters filled the background, contrasting with the pale blue sky. The pics also showed islands in the distance and beachgoers enjoying the water.

Rayner sported a pale pink two-piece bathing suit that made her sun-kissed complexion stand out. It included wavy details that added an interesting texture to the garment. The top had an underwire structure that pushed against her chest and accentuated her cleavage. She teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms with medium straps, which Rayner pulled up high on her sides. According to the tag, her suit was courtesy of Glassons.

In the first shot, Rayner faced the camera while stretching her arms up. She placed one leg in front of the other, highlighting the natural curves of her lower body. The second showed her with her back to the camera as she looked at a point in the distance. The third was similar to the second, but the photographer was farther back, including her booty in the frame.

In the caption, Rayner suggested that the photos were snippets from a throwback shoot that took place in Hawaii.

The post proved to be popular with Rayner’s fans. Within the first four hours, it has garnered more than 19,900 likes and upwards of 130 comments. They took to the comments section to praise Rayner’s beauty in several languages, including English, Spanish and Portuguese.

“Go on.. tell me more,” one user wrote.

“Such a sweet and gorgeous woman. A perfect beauty,” replied another one of her fans.

“That amazing sexy body [string of heart-eyes emoji] Dream babe” a third admirer chimed in.

“So gorge! I wanna be you when i grow up” gushed a fourth follower.

Rayner is no stranger to rocking swimsuits in her Instagram posts. As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, she recently shared an image of herself sitting on the deck of a boat while sporting a black two-piece. It included a bandeau top with a narrow middle part. On her lower body, she had on a pair of matching high-rise bottoms that sat above her navel, hugging her slender midsection. The geotag revealed the picture was taken in Boca Raton, Florida.