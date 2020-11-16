Nastia Liukin Rocks A One-Shoulder Crop Top For Sexy Instagram Snap

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin thrilled her 1 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a double update in which she rocked a casual ensemble that highlighted her curves. The photos were taken in Dallas, Texas, as the geotag indicated, and Nastia appeared to be indoors.

In the first shot, she stood in front of a large mirror with a modern black trim, and she tagged the brand 12th Tribe in the picture, implying that her ensemble came from that particular label. She showcased her svelte figure in a one-shoulder crop top crafted from a heathered pale gray fabric. The garment featured one wide strap that extended over her shoulder, leaving her arm bare, and the opposite shoulder was entirely exposed. The top ended a few inches below her breasts, leaving her toned stomach on display.

She paired the crop top with matching bottoms that featured an elastic waistband which settled just below her belly button. The bottoms had a loose fit, with the fabric obscuring her toned thighs.

Nastia’s blond locks were arranged in a side part and styled in voluminous waves. She had both forearms raised as she gazed right at the camera, her lips slightly parted and her eyes intense. The mirror showed a reflection of part of her back, and she kept the accessories simple, adding a name plate necklace on a delicate golden chain.

The second shot was taken from an alternate angle, and captured Nastia as she looked at her reflection in the mirror. She had both hands tangled in her blond locks, pushing up her silky tresses to add major volume to the roots. Her expression remained serious as she gazed at herself, and she paired the pictures with a thoughtful caption. Her audience loved the update, and the post received over 5,700 likes within two hours. It also racked up 49 comments from her eager audience.

“Stunning as always,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“I’m so happy I started following you! The best part of my day is seeing you on my ig feed! So much fun!” another follower chimed in.

“You look so pretty,” a third fan commented.

“Absolutely gorgeous!” yet another added, including a heart emoji in the compliment.

