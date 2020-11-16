Carmen Electra, 48, Slays In A White Bodysuit & Wild Heeled Boots While Holding A Cigar

Carmen Electra shared a sultry new snapshot with her 1.2 million Instagram followers on Monday. The black-and-white photo was something she did for a magazine photoshoot and the 48-year-old actress caused quite the stir by sharing it.

In her caption, Carmen tagged both the Instagram pages for Love magazine and photographer Marco Ovando in connection to this sultry snapshot. She showcased a stunning ensemble and people immediately embraced the sultry vibe she presented.

For this particular photo, Carmen squatted down quite low in what appeared to be an open patio door. She added a stunning pair of lace-up stilettos and appeared to have one foot on each side of the door frame. She was angled to the side for the photographer, a position that highlighted both her buxom bosom and perky booty.

The former Baywatch star wore a white bodysuit that had long sleeves and a mock turtleneck. It clung to her ample assets and highlighted her slender waist. The high leg openings perfectly showcased her curvy hips as well.

In addition to the strappy heeled boots, Carmen wore a flashy hat that looked like it was perhaps a beret. She had her hair styled in loose waves that tumbled down her back and a few long tresses could be spotted over her far shoulder as well.

In addition to wearing this unique, titillating ensemble, Carmen posed with a cigar held up to her pouty lips. She looked directly at the camera and had a thoroughly provocative expression on her face.

More than 8,000 likes and 245 comments poured in from Carmen’s ardent fans in just 45 minutes.

“Wow you just keep looking amazing Carmen,” one fan noted.

“Lord have mercy!! DAMN!!!” another raved.

“Those perfect feet,” a follower declared.

“You look better and better with time,” someone else wrote.

Fire emoji were liberally sprinkled throughout the comments section as everybody tried to find words to express their appreciation for this red-hot shot. The bomb, queen, heart, and clapping emoji popped up numerous times as well.

Carmen’s followers are certainly accustomed to seeing her share seductive shots like this one. In another recent post, the Baywatch veteran chose a skintight black corset to show off her hourglass curves. She snapped a selfie in a mirror and teased that she was trying to entertain everybody.

The brunette bombshell added a white fluffy robe over the tantalizing undergarment and made sure to showcase her long, lithe legs. In that case, more than 25,000 people ultimately liked the snap to demonstrate their love for the look.