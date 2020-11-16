Kara Del Toro Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer White Lace Lingerie

On Monday, November 16, American model and actress Kara Del Toro started off the workweek by sharing a sizzling snap with her 1.6 million Instagram followers.

The tantalizing photo showed the 27-year-old posing in between a white curtain and what appears to be a sliding glass door. She stood with her legs spread and leaned forward slightly. Kara turned her neck to look off into the distance, as she parted her full lips. She held onto an open light pink box containing tissue paper and three products from the company Bali Body.

Kara sizzled in a sheer lingerie set that featured a plunging white bralette adorned with lace detailing and a pair of matching underwear. The risque ensemble put her incredible curves and toned midsection on full display. The color of the lingerie also beautifully complimented her tan skin.

For the casual photo shoot, the blond bombshell wore her honey-colored hair down in loose waves and a deep side part. She also sported a chic white-tipped French manicure, giving her look additional glamour.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation asked her followers if they were “ready for the holidays.” She also advertised for Bali Body by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 19,000 likes. Quite a few of Kara’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Wow u look so gorgeous,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye and fire emoji to the end of the comment.

“You’re as pretty as a sunset,” added a different devotee, along with numerous fire, kissing face, and red heart emoji.

“Your beauty has no bounds,” remarked another admirer.

“U just never disappoint, love looking at ur pics,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Kara has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a series of three pictures, in which she wore a brown cut-out crop top and low-rise white pants manufactured by the clothing brand boohoo. That post has been liked over 21,000 times since it was shared.