Victoria’s Secret Model Georgia Fowler Slays In Sparkly Bikini While In A Boat

Georgia Fowler sizzled over the weekend when she shared a smoldering new update with her 1.1 million Instagram followers. The Victoria’s Secret model took to the social media app to post a snapshot in which she flaunted her enviable body and style in a skimpy bikini as she soaked up the sun.

The photo captured Fowler in a boat with a gorgeous view of the ocean and the bright, sunny sky in the background. According to the geotag, the New Zealand model was photographed in Point Piper, New South Wales, Australia.

The photographed was near the rear of the boat, shooting her from a distance as she stood next to the wheel, facing the viewer. Fowler placed her hands on the wooden surface next to her, leaning back in a sassy pose. Her legs were past hips-width distance, and she tilted her head while glancing at the camera with her lips hanging open.

Fowler rocked a two-piece bathing suit made from a nude textured fabric that gave it a sparkly effect. The top featured an underwire structure that accentuated her cleavage. She wore the shoulder straps lowered onto her upper arms, spicing things up further. Her matching bottoms had a thick waistband, which Fowler wore low, emphasizing her hips.

She wore her brunette hair in a short bob styled in soft curls that fell from underneath a white bucket hat that completed her ensemble.

Fowler captioned the photo with the catchphrase used by Bugs Bunny, though she made a pun by spelling the word “doc” as “dock” in reference to her location.

Within a day of going live, the picture has attracted more than 13,100 likes and over 45 comments. Her followers used the occasion to praise Fowler’s beauty and to note their admiration for the model.

“Absolutely [100-mark emoji] Amazing and beautiful pictures. You are priceless. You look absolutely amazing and beautiful” one of her fans gushed.

“Was such a pleasure to meet you last night,” chimed in a second follower.

“Is there anyone here who like it as much as I do,” asked a third admirer.

“You are so incredibly beautiful,” a fourth fan replied.

Fowler recently shared a black-and-white photo that once again showed off her killer figure. It captured her standing outside on a road lined with trees and bushes, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. She looked straight ahead with an intense facial expression while wearing a pair of black bikini bottoms with thin sides that sat low, hugging Fowler’s strong hips. On her torso, she had on a matching long-sleeved top whose hemline she lifted up to expose her toned midriff.