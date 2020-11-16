Jon & Kate Gosselin’s Daughter, Mady, Reveals She’s ‘Moving Out’ In New Instagram Share

The former 'Kate Plus 8' star seemingly gave an update on her college status during COVID-19.

Mady Gosselin is moving out.

In a new post to her Instagram page, the 20-year-old daughter of former TLC stars Jon and Kate Gosselin posted a photo of a wheeled dumpster-style trash bin with two sneakered feet sticking out of it. The dumpster appeared to be positioned on the grounds of a college campus as Mady noted in her caption that she was out of there.

In the comments section, Mady’s followers questioned if the post was for real or if she was joking.

“I bet the students need to go virtual due to the pandemic,” one commenter wrote.

“My school won’t let us use moving bins cuz of rona,” another chimed in.

“Hope the move out process goes smoothly!” another fan wrote to Mady.

Others said they could relate to Mady’s move-out mood.

Mady has not hidden the fact that she attends Syracuse University in upstate New York. In an Instagram post in February, which can be seen here, she even posed with a pal while wearing an orange beanie for her first game day.

Unfortunately, late last week the Chancellor of Syracuse University announced that the school would be switching all classes to online as the university and community began to see a surge in COVID-19 cases ahead of the holiday season, per a report by news site WBNG.com.

While Mady did not reveal where she is “moving” to, it’s safe to assume she’ll head home to her mom’s Pennsylvania home as she did earlier this year during the first wave of coronavirus lockdowns. Mady is reportedly estranged from her dad and she was living with Kate and five of her siblings– her twin, Cara, and 16-year-old sibs Aeden, Alexis, Leah and Joel — before she moved to New York for college. Gosselin kids Hannah and Collin, 16, live with their dad.

Followers of the famous family know that Kate recently listed the clan’s spacious mansion for a whopping $1.2 million, so it’s unclear how long any of them will be residing there.

Fans were shocked that the former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star listed her house for sale. The mom of eight once told People that her kids were adamant that she keep their family home “come hell or high water” so they would have it to celebrate holidays in with the next generation. Kate said she imagined her kids bringing their own children and pets for holiday sleepovers to the Wernersville mansion.