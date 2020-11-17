Qimmah Russo Flaunts Cleavage And Booty In Zipped Down Mini Dress

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo delighted her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Monday, November 16, saw the celebrity flaunting some enviable cleavage as she posed in a zipper-fronted dress.

In the caption, she stated that she believed things always happened “perfectly.” She then wished for nothing but “sweet dreams” for all of her supporters. However, for many, it was more about the outfit that Qimmah wore in her update.

Qimmah wore a gray mini dress that featured a long white zipper down the front of it. Because it had been undone quite dramatically, plenty of her ample cleavage was on display as she posed in the doorway to what appeared to be her bedroom.

Her golden locks were parted in the middle and messy waves tumbled down over her shoulders. She completed the look with a pair of clear-topped wedges.

Sharing a variety of poses, the first one showed Qimmah crossing her toned legs as she bit down on a fingernail and looked at something that was positioned off-screen. Her other hand rested comfortably over her flat stomach.

In the second snap, Qimmah smiled at the camera lens, her arms crossed over her chest. She positioned her body slightly to the side, which showed off more of her enviable curves in the skintight dress.

Finally, the fitness guru put her back to the photographer and held onto the door frame as she looked back over one shoulder. With this pose, her chiseled thigs and pert derriere were definitely the focal points now.

She also tagged Fashion Nova in her caption, giving her fans an indication of where to go should they want to replicate her stunning look.

Qimmah’s fans were quick to respond after she posted the images. In less than a day, the set had already racked up 47,300 likes and hundreds of comments from her dedicated fanbase.

“You are just gorgeous, all the time,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“You look stunning,” a fan declared.

“REMARKABLE,” another user simply stated while using all-caps.

“[You’re] so perfectly sculpted. That is ALL,” a fourth person wrote, also peppering their comment with a variety of emoji.

Many of her followers also opted to use emoji rather than words in order to capture their thoughts regarding the photos. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and heart emoji. However, the kissing and drooling ones also got a steady workout as well.

Qimmah often flaunts her chiseled physique when posting content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she not only showed off her booty and cleavage but her physical strength when sharing some workout snaps with her followers.