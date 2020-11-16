Camila Bernal Swings In A Hammock While Rocking Skimpy Bikini That Bares Her Signature Booty

Camila Bernal gave her 1.4 million Instagram followers something to get motivated by on Sunday, November 15, when she uploaded a hot new video. The post captured her enjoying some downtime in a barely there swimsuit that put her voluptuous derriere front and center, much to their delight.

The video-clip started out by showing the Latina bombshell sitting in a cream-colored hammock, which was bunched in and acted more like a swing. Bernal was captured from behind as the camera focused in on her round derriere. She placed both feet on the ground and rested her hands next to her on the hammock for support.

Bernal had on a two-piece bathing suit boasting a tropical print in green and yellow, combining nature and geometric patterns. Her top was solid yellow and featured small triangle cups that exposed plenty of cleavage. On her lower body, she sported a pair of thong bottoms that put her booty fully on display.

Bernal wore her chestnut hair pulled up in a casual bun, which captured the relaxed vibe of her environment. She accessorized her look by wearing a pair of black oversized sunglasses.

In the caption, she stated that she was enjoying some “family time.” She also revealed that her post was an ad for Bang Energy, a popular brand of energy drinks for which she is an ambassador, as noted in her Instagram bio. Bernal included a promotional code and urged her fans to follow Bang Energy’s inventor.

In under a day, the video has been viewed more than 31,300 times, garnering more than 8,100 likes and upwards of 110 comments in as much time. Her fans flocked to the comments section to share their reaction to the clip, sharing their admiration for her curvy physique and their overall admiration for Bernal.

“It’s definitely the thickness for me,” one user wrote.

“You are a girl who has divine charm,” gushed another fan.

“You’re beautiful and hot Camila Bernal,” a third admirer added.

“GOOD GOD U R ALWAYS SO IMPRESSIVE LOOKN,” chimed in a fourth user.

Bernal isn’t one to keep to her hourglass figure and beauty to her herself, often posting revealing pictures to her Instagram feed. Last week, she showed off her glamorous side by posting a close-up shot of herself all dolled up, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. Shewore a halter top that consisted of a strip of fabric placed over her breasts, crossing over her chest before going around her neck. It boasted a black-and-white striped print, matching the bottoms.