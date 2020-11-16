Jessica Nigri Flaunts Pert Derriere In Miniscule Striped Swimsuit While Wearing Elf Ears

On Monday, November 16, American cosplay model Jessica Nigri uploaded a tantalizing post for her 4.1 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

In the first image, the 31-year-old stood in a pink tub in front of a large round window. She touched her hair and looked off into the distance with her mouth slightly open. Jessica flaunted her fantastic figure in a miniscule pink-and-white striped bikini that featured a tiny triangle halterneck top and a pair of side-tie bottoms. The skimpy swimsuit put her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs on full display. She finished off the sexy look with a pair of elf ears and purple contact lenses. She had also pulled back her hair with loose pieces framing her gorgeous face.

The following photo was taken at a closer angle. She brought one of her hands to the side of her face and gazed directly at the camera. Water droplets were visible on her chest.

The final shot showed her facing away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She looked over her shoulder and continue to focus her attention on the camera lens with a small smile playing on her lips.

In the caption, Jessica asked her fans to “choose one food to eat” forever. She also implored her followers to share their opinions on the photo set.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer Jessica’s questions.

“I’d probably pick tacos, cause you can make any kind of tacos! And I’d say the 2nd one is my favorite,” wrote one commenter, followed by a heart-eye emoji.

“Lasagna for the win. Meat, pasta and cheese wins every time. Pic 2 is [fire emoji],” said another Instagram user.

Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the expert cosplayer, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You’re absolutely beautiful gorgeous and extremely stunning,” gushed an admirer.

“What a divine woman,” added a different devotee.

The post seemed to have been a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 55,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Jessica is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that shows her wearing risque outfits.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a sexy witch costume. That post has been liked over 140,000 times since it was shared.