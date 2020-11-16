Nazanin Mandi Models Semi-Sheer Dark Green Lace Underwear Set From Savage X Fenty

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The bombshell beauty is a celebrity ambassador for Rihanna’s brand, Savage X Fenty, and continues to prove why she is the perfect candidate to be promoting their underwear.

Mandi, who is married to R&B singer Miguel, stunned in a dark green lace bra that appeared to be semi-sheer. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage as well as her toned midriff. She paired the ensemble with matching high-waisted panties that showed off her hips. Mandi went barefoot for the occasion and showed off her pedicured toes. She is a fan of body art and showcased the tattoos inked on her hip and the side of her body. Mandi styled her shoulder-length dark curly hair down and kept her nails short.

The 34-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Mandi was captured standing up from head-to-toe in front of a dark blue sofa. The former R U the Girl contestant rested both her feet on tiptoes and showed off her statuesque physique. She gazed directly at the camera lens with her piercing eyes while resting both arms beside her.

In the next slide, Mandi laid down on her front on the sofa. She was snapped fairly side-on and looked over her shoulder with a smile on her face.

In the third and final frame, Mandi rested her right knee on the seat while placing her left foot on the fluffy black-and-white-patterned floor.

In the tags, she credited the photographer Emilynn Rose and her makeup artist Nadia Moham for helping her look glam.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 44,700 likes and over 460 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“Face and body is doing everything for that emerald green!!” one user wrote.

“Too much beauty. I can’t. You’re an amazing and wonderful woman Such an inspiration,” another person shared, adding numerous heart-eyes and flame emoji.

“You are literally perfect. Forever my role model and who I aspire to be like,” remarked a third fan.

“You didn’t have to snap so hard sis,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her Savage X Fenty posts is nothing new for Mandi. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a fiery red bra with lace panties of the same color. Over the top, the influencer wore sheer red tights that had the brand name written down the right leg.