Laura Marie Flashes Curves In Lavender Lace Bra

Laura Marie grabbed the attention of her over 1.4 million Instagram followers this week when she flashed her curves while wearing lingerie.

The model looked smoking hot as she opted for a lavender lace bra in the shots. The garment featured a deep neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage, as well as thin straps that showcased her trim arms and shoulders.

The underwear fit snugly around her busty chest. It featured an intricate lace layer over the cups and sides, and a clasp in the back. Laura styled the scantily clad style with a pair of diamond studded earrings.

In the first photo, the brunette showed off her bombshell body while turning to the side and arching her back. She tilted her head back and raised one hand near her face as she stared into the lens.

The second shot featured Laura with a smoldering expression on her face. She pulled her shoulders back and pushed her chest out while resting both arms at her sides. The third snap was nearly identical, with the model gazing into the camera.

In the background of the pics, a white wall and a sliding barn door could be seen. A light-colored chest of drawers with a gray marbled countertop was also visible.

In the caption of the post, Laura admitted that she was currently obsessed with the Maven Beauty products line, which she wore on her made-up face in the photos.

Her long, brown hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands which cascaded down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulder.

Laura’s followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 11,400 times within the first day after it was published to her account. Her admirers also left over 170 comments.

“What a beautiful goddess,” one follower wrote.

“You look simply stunning,” declared another.

“My lord you are absolutely breathtaking,” a third user remarked.

“Beautiful pics babe,” a fourth person gushed.

Laura is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves in her online uploads. She’s often seen showing off her killer legs, rock-hard abs, and round booty while wearing skimpy outfits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a cropped knitted sweater and a pair of black panties. That post was also popular among her admirers. It’s raked in more than 11,000 likes and over 170 comments thus far.