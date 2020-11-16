Jessica Naz Slays In Cherry Red Two-Piece On The Beach

Jessica Naz tantalized her Instagram followers with a sexy snap of herself wearing a cherry bikini on a sandy beach. She tagged Todd Barrett Photography with the photo credit.

Jessica laid on dark wet sand as the whitecaps rolled in, creating plenty of foam. She arched her back and popped one knee to show off her fit curves and sexy two-piece. She kept one arm by her side and bent the other, resting it on the beach above her head. Jessica wore a tiny cherry red bikini top with two triangles of fabric connected with a string tied around her ribcage. Matching ties at the apex of each cup tied around her neck. The swimwear revealed a hint of her cleavage, and her ribs were visible underneath the fabric. The matching bottoms fastened in a bow over her hip, nipping slightly in front, revealing her perfectly flat stomach and pert backside.

The model kept her eyes closed, and her chin lifted in the shot. Low sunlight lit Jessica’s golden-brown skin, causing her legs to shine. It also left some of her facial features in the shadows, and the angle of the photo revealed her strong profile. The model’s long brown locks were damp and tangled below her head in the sand.

Jessica’s Instagram followers showed the post a lot of love. More than 4,060 of them expressed their approval by hitting the “like” button, and dozens also took the time to leave a positive reply, with several choosing the flame emoji to express themselves.

“Pure perfection. An absolutely stunning view. You are the hottest on IG by far,” enthused one fan who added several roses, tongues, and water droplets.

“I love it! Just like in Las Vegas. Triple cherries hit the jackpot. You certainly look like a million bucks in this swimsuit,” a second follower replied, including the ruby-red fruit, a rose, heart, and laughing crying smiley.

“Exciting and seductive. Your body is goals, and I want to be you, Jessica. Keep up the awesome work,” declared a third devotee who also left a wave, heart-eyes, and hearts.

“Mermaid ashore. Just let all your problems drift away. Absolutely perfect. Oh, to be the lucking sun looking down on you all day,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

Jessica regularly updates her social media with photos of herself modeling skimpy outfits, lingerie, and swimwear. The Inquisitr previously reported that she wore mustard lingerie while posing in a convertible car with another model for Guess.