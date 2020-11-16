Devin Brugman Stuns In A Ribbed Yellow Bikini While Soaking Up Some Sun: ‘Like Butta’

Devin's bikini was from her own Monday Swimwear line.

Devin Brugman steamed up her Instagram page on Monday, November 16 with a sizzling new photo that has proved hard to be ignored. The model and swimsuit designer stunned her 1.3 million followers as she flaunted her fabulous figure in a skimpy bikini while soaking up some sun.

The image was captured at the West Hollywood EDITION hotel, per the geotag, where the 30-year-old was seen working on her tan on the luxurious balcony attached to her room. She sat on top of a white couch, slinking down into its plush cushions as she propped her feet up on a wooden table in front of her. She was also joined by her adorable puppy Walter, who could be seen sitting on the opposite end of the couch at the bottom of the frame.

The sight of Devin’s sun-kissed bod certainly seemed to come as a delight to her massive online audience, though that wasn’t all that was noteworthy about the snap. Many were also thrilled by the bikini she rocked in the shot, as it was a new addition to her Monday Swimwear line that she runs with pal Natasha Oakley. She noted in the caption that the two-piece was part of the brand’s new “Butterscotch Crinkle” collection, which boasted a ribbed yellow material that was made almost entirely of recycled PET bottles. Judging by the reaction of her fans, Devin certainly seemed to do her brand some justice.

The brunette bombshell stunned as she sported a balconette-style top in the buttery yellow material that popped against her deep tan. It fit snugly over her chest and boasted a daringly low-cut scoop neckline and underwire-style cups that highlighted the model’s ample cleavage and bronzed decolletage. Fans could also get a glimpse at Devin’s toned arms, which she stretched back behind her head as she lounged outside.

As for her lower half, Devin opted for a cheeky style in the same bright hue that left her long, lean legs and hips well on display. It had a thick, curved waistband that fit snugly around her hips, accentuating her tiny waist while also drawing eyes toward her flat tummy and abs.

Many fans hit up the comments section of the upload, and for more reasons than one. Some took a moment to gush over the latest style from Monday Swimwear, while others couldn’t help but fawn over Devin herself.

“This bikini is so lovely,” one person wrote.

“Almost as obsessed with this new colour as I am with Walter’s ears,” joked another fan.

“So beautiful Dev,” a third follower praised.

“Golden Goddess,” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up nearly 18,000 likes after just three hours of going live.