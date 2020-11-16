Dannie Riel Returns To Instagram Sporting A Cheeky Swimsuit In Flirty Snap

Asian bombshell Dannie Riel has been away from Instagram from a few months, but on Monday she returned to the photo-sharing site and posted a snap that saw her rocking a cheeky bikini that showcased her perky derrière.

Dannie’s post saw her sitting on her feet on what appeared to be a cabinet. The photo captured the popular influencer from a side view as she placed her hands on one knee. What looked to be a long vanity was a few feet behind her. Large mirrors were separated by round light bulbs, and a single potted plant was situated off to one side of the image.

Dannie’s swimsuit was a nude color. Because of the way she posed, the front of her bathing suit was not visible. That being said, the photo still put plenty of her fit physique on display. What little of the bikini top could be seen revealed that it had wide side panels. The bottoms had a cheeky cut and sides pulled high on her hips, showing off her booty.

Dannie wore her hair styled in big curls, and most of her long tresses were tossed over one shoulder, allowing her fans to get a nice look at her back.

The model sported a pair of suede boots with chunky heels, and her long fingernails were coated with a bold white polish.

For accessories, she went with a gold dangle bracelet and a ring.

Dannie looked over her shoulder with a flirty expression on her face. With her back arched, she flaunted her backside along with her toned thighs. Her flat abs were also hard to miss.

In a lengthy caption, Dannie explained that she took a much-needed break from social media.

Judging from the quick amount of attention the post got, Dannie’s fans missed her. More than 11,000 of her devoted fans hit the “like” button within an hour of her sharing the post.

Dozens took moment to welcome her back — and compliment her sultry snap.

“Keep ya head up queen! Always remember youre a goddess! Dont waste time stressing over things that aint worth a second of your time. Stay up! Ps. Youre such a baddie!” one follower wrote.

“Love you girl! Happy to see you back and looking amazing,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“We could all use a break, myself included! Always thought you’re perfect as could be, and so gorgeous! love you!” a third admirer chimed in.

“Love this! Missed you and happy you are back :),” a fourth comment read.