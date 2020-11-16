Britney Spears Flaunts Legs In Teeny Khaki Shorts

Britney Spears, 38, returned to her Instagram account on Monday afternoon to share a new update with her 26.8 million followers. The singer looked happy and healthy as she rocked a skimpy outfit while hanging out on an airplane.

Britney — who has been going through a lot of person and legal battles as of late — stunned as she opted for a casual look that was likely to leave her fans drooling.

The “Toxic” singer sizzled as she posed in a pair of teeny khaki shorts. The bottoms wrapped around her curvy hips and fell high over her thighs to flaunt her long, lean legs.

She added a snug white t-shirt to the ensemble as well. The top boasted short sleeves that showed off her toned arms. It also clung to her ample chest and flat tummy.

Britney glammed up the style a bit by adding a pair of rounded sunglasses and some strappy brown sandals with a chunky heel. The shoes also allowed fans to get a peek at her foot tattoo.

In the photo, Britney appeared to sit in a private airplane as she relaxed in her seat. Her legs were crossed and both of her arms rested behind her head as she arched her back. She wore a small smirk on her lips as the sunlight beamed in through a nearby window.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in loose strands, which she pulled back behind her head.

In the next three slides that accompanied the photo, Britney shared images of her white plate with colorful fruits and veggies arranged into a pattern.

In the caption of the post, the pop star admitted that her current focus is working on herself. She also added that she wanted to get creative with her food.

Britney’s followers went wild for the post. The photos earned more than 202,000 likes within the first 27 minutes after it was uploaded to her account. Her supporters also left over 5,000 comments during that time.

“I love it! Sending all the love,” one follower declared.

“That’s looks so intentional good for you mami we’re all here praying for you,” remarked another.

“You actually look healthy and it makes me so happy,” a third comment read.

“THIS IS OUR BRITNEY,” a fourth user wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Britney recently wowed her fans when she hit the gym in a sports bra while getting in a boxing workout with her trainer. That video has been viewed more than 1.6 million times and collected over 5,300 comments to date.