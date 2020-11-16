Rachel Cook Shows Off Her Bombshell Curves In A Bold Bikini As She Embraces Her First Time In Cabo

Rachel Cook took to Instagram on Monday afternoon to raise heart rates among her 2.9 million followers. She explained that she was back in Mexico to do another shoot for her online magazine Nirvana, and she earned rave reviews for her bright, bold, and fresh look.

The 25-year-old bombshell noted that she was in Cabo and that it was her first time there. She posed poolside in a blue-and-orange bikini and it was the perfect choice for showcasing her luscious curves and bold attitude.

The halter swimwear top had orange strings that kept the blue cup material in place. The straps wound across Rachel’s slender neck and tied behind her back. In addition, a set of orange straps were tied in a bow in the center of her chest.

The bright blue material barely contained Rachel’s busty assets. A significant amount of both underboob and sideboob could be seen with this skimpy swimwear set, and the matching bottoms were similarly revealing.

Only a tiny glimpse of the blue fabric of the bottoms could be seen on Rachel. The orange side-tie straps sat high on the Playboy model’s figure and accentuated her curvy hips. Her taut tummy and sun-kissed skin looked flawless as she posed for the snapshot.

Rachel had her short, brunette tresses slicked back behind her head. She sat on a stone ledge near the outdoor pool and braced herself with one arm as her opposite hand rested behind her neck. She tilted her head and gazed at the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

In less than 30 minutes, the post had about 35,000 likes and 300 comments. Rachel was promoting a Mexican hard seltzer drink in this case, but it was clear that all eyes were on her bombshell figure.

“I love you queen!!” one fan praised.

“Looking absolutely stunning Rachel,” a second raved.

In quite a few of Rachel’s recent Instagram posts, she’s worn a wig. She shaved off her natural hair some time ago, and she does have some short curls that have grown back in now. However, she frequently wears wigs in her photoshoots. Her ardent admirers know that one with long, brunette tresses and blond highlights was used quite a bit lately.

However, this shot showed Rachel with her short locks slicked back. By the looks of things, quite a few people loved it.

“You’re so beautiful and stunning. I love your natural hair sweetheart,” a follower noted.

“Now that’s a fine view,” someone else teased.

It appears that this new photoshoot in Mexico is just getting started. Given that, it seems quite likely that Rachel will have quite a few additional sultry snaps to share in the coming days.