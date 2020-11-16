Brielle Biermann Flashes Cleavage In Deep Plunging Dress While Out In Las Vegas

Brielle Biermann is showing off her enviable physique in another sultry Instagram post. The Don’t Be Tardy star had spent some time in Las Vegas, Nevada, recently and shared a snapshot of herself in the bathroom of Prime at the Bellagio. The 23-year-old wore a short pink dress while out on the town and showed off the garb in a series of photos she shared on November 16.

Brielle posted one selfie she took while looking at herself in the bathroom’s large vanity mirror. The Bravolebrity said she knew she wanted to take the pictures because her dress matched the walls of the restroom. She knew she needed some help with capturing her look so she called in her friend Dani Majkowski to take the rest of the pictures, which were all snapped from behind.

Brielle’s pink dress had long sleeves and a deep plunging V-neck, which showed off an ample amount of cleavage. She pushed her chest forward in one of the snapshots as she rested her hands on the bathroom’s counter and glanced off to the side. She also showed off her long legs in a few of the shots, which were exposed by her short hemline. Brielle only turned around once to look at the camera.

The makeup designer wore her lengthy brunette locks down and in loose waves. She pinned her tresses back just above her left ear with four large bobby pins that were covered in rhinestones.

Brielle’s new post got a lot of love from her 1.3 million followers, who awarded it with over 13,000 likes in under half an hour. The comments section filled up with compliments for the Bravo star.

“Looking like a prize,” one fan wrote with heart-eye emoji.

“Pretty in pink,” another added.

“Omg I was just there and missed you damn I wanted to meet you. I met your parents last year and didn’t run into you but you are amazing,” another fan noted.

Dani also joined the comments to joke about the photo session they shared.

“Comes running in a full panic bc I think something is wrong but all you wanted was some pics,” she wrote.

Brielle looked fierce in another Vegas look she rocked last week on her timeline. In the November 11 upload, Brielle went pantsless while wearing just a long blue button-up shirt. She wore white leather boots that rose to her knee, looking like she was channeling a Fembot from Austin Powers. She was proud of her bold Fendi shoes and commented on them in her caption.