Pia Mia Rocks Pink Crop Top & Pigtails: ‘We Went To Nobu’

Pia Mia took to Instagram to update her followers with a number of new snapshots. The Guamanian singer and actress recently paid a Nobu restaurant a visit and made sure to get some pics of herself in the outfit she wore.

The “We Should Be Together” hitmaker stunned in a pink crop top with thin straps that were tied around her neck. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage as well as her midriff. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted light blue jeans that were loose-fitted. Pia completed her look with lace-up white sneakers and opted for a shimmery silver handbag with a chain strap. She styled her blond hair in pigtails and rocked acrylic nails for the occasion.

The 24-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Pia was captured indoors in front of a gold gate. She held her bag with her right hand and threw up a peace sign with the other. Pia rested one foot on tiptoes and gazed directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, the After We Collided actress showed off her attire from behind. Pia gazed to her right and showcased a hint of her profile while holding onto the railing with both hands.

In the third frame, she was snapped taking a snap of the photographer with her digital camera. She was standing next to her friend, Casadie, who was wearing a black face mask due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In the span of four hours, her post racked up more than 34,000 likes and over 580 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.1 million followers.

“AHHHHH YOU LOOK GORGEOUS,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters, adding numerous red heart emoji.

“Just to let you know you mean the world to me, I love you forever and I’ll support you forever no matter what!!” another person shared.

“I’m obsessed with your hairstyle,” remarked a third fan.

“You LOOK BEAUTIFUL,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Pia. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a white T-shirt with the Playboy bunny logo across the front in red. The songstress paired the outfit with high-waisted light blue denim shorts that had frayed hems. For her caption, Pia reminded her fanbase to stream her recent collaboration with twocolours, “Lovefool.” She scraped back her blond locks, styling them into one long plait. Pia rocked long, pointy acyrlic nails that were decorated with a coat of red polish.