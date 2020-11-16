Celeste Bright Stuns In Plunging White Crop Top & Unbuttoned Distressed Daisy Dukes

On Monday, November 16, American model Celeste Bright started off the workweek by sharing a sizzling snap with her 696,000 Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 26-year-old posing outside in front of an off-white wall and gorgeous green foliage. She faced forward and stood with her shoulders back. She brought her hands together and focused her gaze on the camera lens with her mouth slightly open.

She opted to wear a black bra underneath a plunging long-sleeved button front crop top. She also sported a pair of distressed Daisy Dukes. The shorts had been unbuttoned, revealing that Celeste had on white underwear. The ensemble, which was from the clothing retailer Fashion Nova, put her incredible curves and toned midsection on full display. The model kept the look relatively simple and accessorized with only a pair of silver hoop earrings.

For the casual photo shoot, the blond bombshell wore her long locks down in loose waves and a deep middle part.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation noted that she enjoys wearing “[c]rop tops.” She also advertised for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 8,000 likes. Quite a few of Celeste’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“What a beautiful thing you are,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart and red rose emoji to the end of the comment.

“I have no idea what crop tops are, I just know that you are beautiful,” added a different devotee, seemingly in reference to Celeste’s caption.

“You are very very very beautiful,” remarked another admirer, along with a smiling face with three hearts, a heart, and a red rose emoji.

“Real gorgeous pic,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Celeste has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a skimpy white-and-pink animal-print swimsuit while posing before a pool. That tantalizing picture has been liked over 24,000 times since it was shared.