Camille Grammer, 52, Stuns In Jaw-Dropping Cut-Out Swimsuit As She Lounges On Deck Of Her Malibu Beach House

The former bravo star made temepratures rise as she lounged in the sun outside of her Malibu home.

Camille Grammer wore a stunning swimsuit in new photos she shared to her Instagram.

In a series of photos posted to her social media page, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 52, rocked a navy cut-out one-piece that had deep cut-outs along the sides. Camille wore designer sunglasses as she sprawled on a towel-covered outdoor lounge chair on the deck of her Malibu beach house.

The gorgeous star also shared two pics of her gorgeous view of the glistening ocean as she took in the sun’s rays from the comfort of her own home.

In the caption to the post, Camille gave her more than 600,000 followers a mini weather report as she revealed that she was enjoying temperature in the mid-80s after suffering through a chilly morning a few days earlier.

In the comments section, followers reacted to Camille’s sizzling swimsuit shot as she made temperatures rise all over the globe. Fans chimed in from Ireland, Germany, Sweden, France, Poland, and even Maui, which is another favorite hotspot for the former Club MTV dancer who also owns a home on the Big Island.

“Hottie Living her best life!!” one fan wrote to Camille.

“It’s 86 bc of you!” another follower told the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum.

“Ok pretty lady. that bathing suit made that temp rise [to 100].” a third fan wrote.

“It’s definitely getting warmer where I’m standing, young Lady,” another admirer revealed.

Others told Camille how lucky she is to live in such a beautiful area. Some called Malibu their dream home location as they fretted over the frigid temperatures in their area.

Despite the recent cold snap, Camille appears to be enjoying the November weather in her hometown of California. Over the weekend she posted photos of a day at the beach with her husband, David C. Meyer. Camille wore a stylish floral bodysuit as the two romped in the sand before hitting the waves.

Camille frequently posts outdoor pics of her gorgeous surroundings on her social media page. Last month the mom of two shared early morning pics of the ocean view outside of her house as well as a fresh-faced selfie, which can be seen here, as she sat on a beach chair in the sand. And in September she posted a tranquil swimsuit throwback, seen here, as she reminisced about the days of “clean air” as the smoke from dangerous wildfires hit her area.