Donald Trump Will ‘Leave’ The White House ‘Suddenly’ & Escape To Mar-a-Lago, Reporter Says

President Donald Trump shows no signs of giving up on his fight against the 2020 election results, but not everyone is convinced the strategy will continue in the long-term. As noted by Media Arts Entertainment WorldWide, New York Magazine Washington correspondent Olivia Nuzzi predicted on Sunday evening that the president’s departure would come with little notice.

“I have heard a lot of predictions about Donald Trump refusing to leave office, but my prediction is he will leave suddenly,” she tweeted. “The scenario I can picture most easily is this: sometime soon, he travels to Mar-a-Lago for the weekend as he always has, but this time he just stays there.”

Nuzzi followed up with a disclaimer that she has never made an accurate prediction with the exception of Trump playing Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” at his inauguration, as reported by The Independent.

Trump critic George Conway, a co-founder of the Lincoln Project, agreed with Nuzzi’s sentiments.

“Totally agree with this. Takes his toys and goes home,” he responded to her tweet.

Conway continued to speculate that Trump would not tell the public whether or not he is returning to avoid feeding into the narrative that he’s “leaving town in defeat.” Regardless, Conway predicted that the commander in chief would not go back to the Oval Office.

Joyce N. Boghosian / Getty Images

Elizabeth Hernandez, a former Texas congressional candidate, previously surmised that Trump would leave the White House in anger and resign before January 20. From here, she expected he would work on clearing the way for a Donald Trump Jr. 2024 run.

In a widely circulated op-ed for The Hill, Brent Budowsky speculated that Trump would soon begin to issues pardons to his close family and those he feels loyal to. But ultimately, Budowsky claimed the president would end up resigning from office before the end of his term to secure a pardon from Mike Pence, who would take his place as head of state.

The columnist also predicted that Trump would “negotiate a mega-deal” with a conservative television enterprise like Fox or Newsmax.

“He will synchronize his television audience with blockbuster publishing deals, a potential national radio show and a social media audience that would be gigantic on any platform he chooses.”

As The Inquisitr reported, the Stop the Steal movement that has been pushing back against Trump’s loss was allegedly concocted by Republican operative Roger Stone in 2016. Additional reporting suggested that the U.S. leader’s purported plot to delay the certification of the election results is part of a political ploy that includes announcing a 2024 presidential run.