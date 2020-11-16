Stassie Karanikolaou Rocks Black Lingerie While Sporting A Cast On Her Foot

Brunette bombshell Stassie Karanikolaou is not going to let an injury stop her from looking gorgeous. On Monday, she took to Instagram to flaunt her killer figure in a set of black lingerie while sporting a cast on her foot.

Stassie’s underwear was made from a semi-sheer black lace. The bra had a plunging neckline that could barely contain her cleavage. The panties were a thong with sides pulled high on her hips.

The update included four snapshots that captured Stassie posing on a beige sofa. Behind her sat a pile of fluffy matching pillows.

In the first snap, Stassie posed on her side with one elbow on the arm of the sofa while she gave the camera a serious look. The pose showcased her ample chest and hourglass shape.

Stassie got a little flirty in the second frame as she posed on her knees with her arms over the side of the furniture. The image captured all of her body, showing not only her shapely legs but the cast on her left foot. She held her foot up while she smiled for the lens. The pose showed off the sexy curve of her booty. A tattoo on her hip called attention to her toned thighs.

The third picture was similar to the first in that it saw Stassie posing on her side. She held her arms over her head as she smiled with her eyes closed. Her curvy hips were hard to miss as she reclined on the sofa.

In the final image, Stassie was back on her knees. With her elbows on the arm of the furniture, she flashed a smile while she raised her foot.

Stassie mentioned the cast in the caption while also tagging Savage X Fenty as the makers of her lingerie.

The post was wildly popular among Stassie’s 9.5 followers. More than 390,000 of them hit the heart button within an hour of it being shared it to her account.

Many of her adoring admirers took a moment to give the post a lot of love.

“you make everything sexy,” quipped one follower.

“Wow you so cute and beautiful,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“The hottest girl in the world,” a third fan wrote.

“[U]r so bad i didn’t even notice your broken leg,” joked a fourth admirer.

Last month, the celebrity took to Instagram to show off her curves in another black ensemble that included a crop top and with long skirt with a thigh-high slit. She teamed the outfit with a pair of sky-high strap sandals for a smoking-hot look.