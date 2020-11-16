Sara Underwood Goes Braless Underneath A Sexy Orange Sweater Dress

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood tantalized her 9 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a gorgeous snap taken outdoors in which she rocked a vibrantly-colored sweater dress. She stood on a stretch of sand next to a rustic wooden fence surrounded by greenery, and a beach was visible in the distance. The water was a breathtaking shade of blue, stretching out all the way to the horizon with white frothy waves crashing near the shore.

Sara’s ensemble was from the brand Revolve, and she tagged the label in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. She also tagged the brand L’Academie in the picture, suggesting some component of her look came from that particular label. She stood in front of the fence, placing one hand on the post and adjusting the brim of her tan hat with the other hand.

Sara showcased her curvaceous figure in a burnt orange sweater dress that had long sleeves and a long hem, extending all the way to her ankles. The garment had a figure-hugging fit that accentuated her curvaceous shape, and she appeared to be going braless underneath the look. Her ample assets were on full display, and the neckline dipped low, revealing plenty of her chest.

The material clung to her toned stomach before stretching out over her pert posterior. The look also highlighted the lines of her sculpted thighs, and she had her legs spread slightly, the silhouette of one knee popping out underneath the dress.

In addition to her hat, Sara accessorized with a pair of pointed-toe cream-colored boots with chunky heels. Her blond locks were loose, and styled in an effortless, tousled look. A huge smile graced her flawless features as she posed for the snap, and she professed her love for the look in the caption. The photo was taken by her partner, Jacob Witzling.

Sara’s audience absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 12,500 likes within 28 minutes of going live. It also received 73 comments from her followers in the same time span.

“Beautiful!!!!” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“My goodness you’re perfection,” another follower chimed in.

“Looks great!” a third fan remarked.

