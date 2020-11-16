Demi Rose Wears Nothing But Jewelry While Posing In An Outdoor Tub

On Monday, November 16, British model Demi Rose Mawby started off the workweek by uploading a tantalizing photo for her 15.2 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The picture showed the 25-year-old soaking in an outdoor tub, surrounded by flowers, in front of a white wall. White bottles with pumps had been placed on the ledge of the tub. According to the post’s geotag, the location of the photo shoot was the Maldives.

Demi did not have on any clothing, leaving little to the imagination. She, however, sported numerous rings. The brunette bombshell also styled her long locks in a braid with a deep middle part. In addition, her nails were perfectly manicured and painted white, which looked gorgeous against her tan skin.

She sat with her shoulders back and brought her hands to her chest, presumably to adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Regardless, fans were able to get a good view of her ample cleavage. Demi closed her eyes and had a relaxed expression on her face, smiling sweetly.

In the caption, the social media sensation shared a quote about self-growth from the book Zen Shin Talks by Sensei Ogui.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 140,000 likes. Quite a few of Demi’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Wow babe this is truly goals Goddess vibes #dreamy,” wrote one fan, adding a heart-eye, a crown, and a sparkle emoji to the comment.

“Wow! You’re beautiful,” added a different devotee, along with numerous heart and kissing face emoji.

“You must be a divine creation because only that can explain such a degree of perfection,” remarked another admirer.

“@demirose I love you! You are a very beautiful and hot model I love to admire you,” chimed in a fourth social media user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Demi has shown off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a butterfly-pattern bikini underneath a pink satin robe while posing on a beach. That post has been liked over 280,000 times since it was shared.