Antje Utgaard Flaunts Underboob In Tiny Crop Top For ‘Mezcal Monday’s’ Post

Antje Utgaard most recent Instagram upload captured the model rocking a skimpy outfit while enjoying a cocktail. The November 16 update has been earning a ton of buzz from her 1.8 million fans.

The scorching new share captured the model posing in the center of the frame. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Los Angeles, California, where many of her recent images have been tagged. Antje posed in front of a kitchen counter, and a few large black lights were hung from the ceiling. She held a glass with Mezcal in one hand and used the opposite to tug at the band of her panties. She cocked her head slightly and gazed into the camera with a sultry stare.

Antje smolders in a skimpy black top that allowed her to show some serious skin. Its cropped cut covered most of her chest but still left a major glimpse of underboob in view. The shirt’s front was printed with the MEZCAL EL SILENCIO logo in cursive letters, drawing even more attention to her ample bust. It had a crew neckline and long sleeves that were baggy on her arms.

Antje teamed the look with a pair of white panties that showed more than it covered. Its waistband was thick and worn high over her hips, covering her navel and highlighting her sculpted abs and trim tummy. The garment had high cut leg holes that exposed her defined hipbones and a tease of her muscular thighs, which were perfectly bronze.

Antje added a few bold accessories, including a chunky gold necklace and a pair of hoop earrings to match. She also wore a ring to both of her hands, providing just the right amount of sparkle. Antje styled her long, blond locks with a middle part and her curly hair spilled over her shoulders and back.

In her caption, the model did a cheers to “Mezcal Monday’s” and added a few hashtags to the end of her post. Social media users have not been shy about showering the image with praise, and it accrued more than 9,800 likes and 130-plus comments.

“Awesome beautiful sexy baby, always looking so good,” one fan wrote, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

“You have no idea how much I love it so much your eyes and your lips,” a second social media user exclaimed.

“Chears gorgeous very pretty beautiful. Hot hot fire girl, very very sexy beautiful girl awesome photo perfect,” a third complimented with a few flames.

“Wow like ur underboob posing What about positive people!!” another chimed in.