Alec Baldwin Trolls Donald Trump Over Election Claims: ‘I Have A Twelve Inch… Shoe Size’

Actor Alec Baldwin trolled President Donald Trump on Twitter Monday afternoon. Using the official Twitter account for his Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation, Baldwin mocked Trump’s claims of victory in the hotly contested 2020 presidential election.

“I won the Election!” Trump tweeted shortly before 9 a.m. Eastern.

“I HAVE A TWELVE INCH…SHOE SIZE!!!” Baldwin tweeted in response.

The actor’s quip prompted other users to play along with his joke and make ridiculous boasts to poke fun at Trump.

“I have zero percent body fat!” one person tweeted.

“I NEVER USE CAPLOCKS!” another joked.

The tweet that inspired mockery was flagged by Twitter. The platform noted that official sources — referring to mainstream media outlets like Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC — called the election for Democrat Joe Biden. As The Inquisitr reported, Biden is projected to win the White House with 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232 — the same margin the real estate mogul defeated Hillary Clinton by in 2016.

Minutes later, Baldwin tweeted criticism aimed at pro-Trump users on Instagram and floated the possibility that they are bots because they frequently use overlapping language.

“And the profile pics are off the cover of VHS porn,” he added.

Trolling Trump has been a significant part of Baldwin’s career. The 30 Rock star has played the president on Saturday Night Live since 2016 and has expressed his disdain for the head of state on many occasions. Most recently, he went on a scathing Twitter rant that likened Trump to a Nazi and called for his burial in a Nazi graveyard, The Daily Mail reported.

“Bury Trump in a Nazi graveyard and put a swastika on his grave. The majority of Americans made the right choice. Trump is a maniac.”

Back in April, Baldwin suggested that Trump is suffering from psychological issues.

‘Trump has reached for, and nearly gained, a control of the federal govt unrivaled by other Presidents,” the actor tweeted. “He fired huge numbers of govt professionals. He steamrolled the Congress, whenever possible. And now this. If you vote for Trump again, you are mentally ill.”

Baldwin again took aim at Trump supporters in January in a Twitter rant that accused them of being responsible for the destruction of the United States purportedly ushered in by the president.

The 62-year-old actor said he is happy to be leaving his role as Trump on SNL after the head of state was defeated by Biden. To commemorate the death of the character, he posted a send-off picture to Twitter that portrayed him as Trump in the hallway of New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza, where the sketch comedy show is taped.