‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Hope Helps Thomas Fill The Void

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will have a joyful reunion on Tuesday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) goes the extra mile for the designer when she arranges for him to see Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), per The TV Watercooler.

Hope Fill The Void

Thomas recently mentioned something to Hope that tugged at her heartstrings. When she visited his apartment to see the doll, he had been acting strangely. He rubbed his neck and head as he heard the mannequin talking to him inside his head. Hope noticed that something was wrong and asked him if he was okay. He shared that he hadn’t been able to sleep. Thomas said that he had been spending a lot of time alone, but assured her that she didn’t have to be concerned about him.

It seems as if Hope took his comment to heart and tries to do something nice for him. The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers indicate that she knows how to cheer him up. She allows father and son to bond because knows that they enjoy each other’s company. Since the designer does have visitation rights to his son, it seems as if the visit is unscheduled.

Thomas will be touched. He loves his little boy and will make the most of the extra hours with him. It may also lead him to believe that Hope cares more about him than she’s letting on.

Today on an all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Thomas is conflicted when Hope Mannequin makes a dark demand. pic.twitter.com/Is5XZzx4Tw — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 12, 2020

Thomas’ Voices Grow Worse On The Bold and the Beautiful

Thomas will struggle with his hallucinations. As seen in the above image, he’s quickly losing touch with reality as he starts believing his delusions. It appears that not even spending time with Douglas will stop his creepy fantasies.

While Hope is blissfully unaware that Thomas is spinning out of control, her husband knows that there’s something going on with the Douglas’ dad. He finds it weird that Thomas would take home a doll that looks just like Hope. Liam also knows that he has an obsessive personality and that he can become very manipulative.

When Liam voices his concern about Thomas spending extra time with Douglas, Hope will be quick to defend him. She’s sure that the designer has changed and has adjusted to the new normal. She doesn’t want Liam to reopen old wounds. The blond ejust wants her family to be happy and for Douglas to have some stability in his life.

But Thomas is far from stable. The voice wants him to get rid of Liam so that he, Hope, Douglas, and Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) can be a family.