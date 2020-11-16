Holly Barker Goes Braless In Green Tank Top

Holly Barker left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram pic on Monday afternoon. The fitness model slayed in a barely-there look that was sure to drop the jaws of her nearly 1 million followers.

In the sexy snap, Holly — who is also a Bang Energy model — was scantily clad as she relaxed at home. She opted to go braless underneath of a dark green tank top. The shirt featured thin spaghetti straps that hung over her shoulders and accentuated her gym-honed arms.

The garment also featured a scooped neckline that allowed fans to get a peek at her copious cleavage and sideboob. The shirt clung to her flat tummy and rested high over her muscular thighs. Holly also went pantsless in the shot, which put the spotlight on her long, lean legs.

She sat on the wicker edge of a couch. She had both of her knees bent and pointed the toes on her bare feet. One of her hands rested on her lap, which the other was placed over the top of the furniture.

Holly had her shoulders back and her weight shifted to one side as she looked away from the camera with a sultry expression on her face. Next to her, some patterned decorative pillows could be seen. She also geotagged her location as Hollywood, California.

Her long, blond hair was worn in a deep side part. The locks were styled in flirty waves that she pushed to one side. In the caption of the post, she spoke about how quickly life can change.

Holly’s followers made quick work of showing the post some love. The snap garnered more than 7,300 likes within the first three hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also left nearly 200 comments on the pic during that time.

“Motivational Monday brought to you by Holly,” one follower stated.

“My life is constantly changing, evolving; not always for the better, but always,” remarked another.

“Looking absolutely stunning as always wow,” a third user wrote.

“Happy Monday!! Have an amazing new week,” a fourth person commented.

Holly is often seen showing off her incredible physique while wearing racy outfits online. She’s become known for flaunting her ample assets in both scanty and stylish looks.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in a white lace lingerie piece with a matching sheer robe. To date, that post has reeled in more than 12,000 likes and over 350 comments.