Demi Jones Shows Off Smoking Hot Body In Tiny Bikini On The Beach

Television personality Demi Jones kicked off the week with an Instagram update that saw her looking smoking hot wearing a skimpy bikini. The snaps saw her soaking up some sun while she posed on the beach in Dubai.

Demi’s swimsuit was white covered with irregular brown spots. The top had triangular-shaped cups that she wore spaced wide apart to give her fans a nice look at her cleavage. The bottoms had a low-rise front with sides that were pulled high on the sides of her hips. She also wore a matching coverup loosely around her elbows.

The popular influencer wore her hair parted on the side and styled with lose waves.

Demi accessorized with a pair of large hoop earrings, and she also sported pale polish on her fingernails.

The update consisted of two snapshots that captured the beauty on the beach with a row of condominiums behind her. The sky was clear, and it appeared to be a gorgeous day to be enjoying some time outside.

In the first slide, Demi faced the camera and gazed at the lens while she held one hand in her hair. She held her other arm by her side, showing of her flat tummy and ample chest. She posed with one leg in front of the other, showcasing her curvy hips. Her seemingly flawless tan skin glowed in the sunlight.

The second picture was similar to the first in the it caught Demi facing the camera. With her lips slightly parted, she tilted her head back and closed her eyes, putting off a sultry vibe.

In the caption, Demi mentioned being in Dubai.

The post was popular among her 1.1 million followers. over 36,000 of them hit the “like” button within an hour of the post going live.

Dozens of her fans flocked to the comments section to rave over how stunning she looked in the set.

“You look beautiful Demi,” one follower wrote adding heart-eye emoji.

“How are you this gorgeous,” quipped a second Instagram user.

“You’re an actual queen,” added a third admirer with a crown emoji.

“Absolutely stunning wow,” a fourth comment read.

Last month, Demi put her curves on display in a different type of swimsuit. She sported a one-piece animal-print number that featured a sexy oval opening in the front that showcased her cleavage. The bathing suit also featured a black belt cinched around her waist, highlighting her trim midsection. She smiled as she sat on the edge of a hot tub with her feet soaking in the water.