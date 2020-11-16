Nicky Gile Stuns In Skimpy Bikini For Sizzling New Bang Energy Video

Nicky Gile tantalized her fans around the world with a sizzling Instagram video for Bang Energy. In the new post shared on Monday, November 16, the model rocked a sexy two-toned bikini while promoting the company’s product.

In the update, Nicky was enjoying a sunny day at a place that looked like a resort in her scanty swimwear. According to the geotag, she was somewhere in Los Angeles, California. The beginning of the clip showed the babe sitting on the edge of a sunbed. She then posed front and center and ran her fingers through her hair as she flaunted her fit figure.

The next segment showed Nicky holding a can of Bang Energy drink. The videographer focused more on the product, with the influencer blurred out in the background. She was also seen raising her arms and tugging at her bottoms. One part featured Nicky opening the canned drink and took a sip from it. Her sun-kissed skin also appeared to be glowing under the sunshine.

Nicky was wearing a two-piece swimsuit that was too revealing. The purple top boasted tiny cups, and although the garment was fully-lined, it failed to fully cover her breasts. The plunging neckline displayed a nice look at her cleavage. Thin turquoise straps connected the cups, and the rest of the staps went over her neck and tied around her back.

The matching bottoms that she sported featured a low-cut waistline that helped highlight her taut tummy and abs. The strings were tied on the sides of her slender hips. The thong’s high-cut design displayed plenty of skin around her groin area.

Nicky accessorized with a pair of small hoop earrings and a ring. She left her blond hair untied and straight, and the long strands fell over her shoulders and down her back.

In the caption, the bombshell mentioned that her bathing suit came from Meg Liz Swim. She also tagged Bang Energy and the brand’s CEO in the post. Nicky added a special discount code for her followers to use.

In less than a day of being live on the social media site, the post has been watched over 20,300 times. It also earned more than 4,600 likes and over 130 comments. Online admirers flocked to the comments section, showering her with compliments and praise. Others were satisfied with dropping various emoji to express their thoughts about the video.

“You are so, so beautiful! I like your bikini. It’s unique,” a fan commented.

“You are the prettiest and the sexiest woman alive. I would never get tired of supporting you,” wrote another social media user.

“So enchanting! I love watching your reels. They are so well-made,” a third admirer added.