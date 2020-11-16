Five Huge ‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Paul Makes A Stunning Discovery

Five huge The Young and the Restless weekly spoilers for November 16 through 20 tease that Lily plays her cards close to her chest when it comes to Amanda’s questioning. Meanwhile, Summer has a life-changing choice to make while Victoria plays with fire where Adam’s concerned. Paul is on the case to track down whoever wanted Adam dead, and he makes a stunning discovery, which leaves somebody in hot water. Finally, Elean is torn, which may mean bad news for Nate.

Lily Dodges Amanda’s Questions

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) doesn’t need to be an observant lawyer to notice Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily’s (Christel Khalil) flirtations, according to SheKnows Soaps. Amanda asks Lily for some clarification about their coworker, but Lily remains coy. It would be easy for Amanda to be jealous since she and Billy shared a connection, but she’s not. Instead, Amanda just wants to bond with her new girlfriend. Although Lily isn’t quite ready to divulge everything, Amanda is clear that she knows where Lily works, so it’s only a matter of time before the details become common knowledge.

Summer Makes A Big Decision

Summer’s (Hunter King) life could be forever changed, but only if she decides to accept Lauren’s (Tracey Bregman) offer. Although Sally (Courtney Hope) wanted to run the Jabot Collective for Fenmores, Lauren decided to ask Summer to take on the new job. It’s perfect for her, and it will get her away from working at Jabot with Kyle (Michael Mealor). There’s just one problem, though. Sally will be furious.

Victoria Plays With Fire

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) once again pushes Adam’s (Mark Grossman) buttons. Unfortunately for her, it really isn’t a good idea to toy with her brother’s emotions since he’s proven to be unstable. Sure, Chance (Donny Boaz), taking a bullet for him, seemed to wake Adam up to his insane plans, but that doesn’t mean he won’t spiral down again and come up with another crazy scheme. Victoria needs to tread carefully.

Paul Tracks Down Leads

Paul (Doug Davidson) is hot on the case, and Billy (Jason Thompson) finds himself in hot water over the attempt on Adam’s life. However, Billy very likely isn’t the one who pulled the trigger, which means there’s somebody else in Genoa City who tried to take out Adam. Perhaps Paul’s stunning new leads will point him in the right direction to solve the crime.

Elena Struggles With Feelings For Two Men

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) struggles with her feelings for Devon (Bryton James) and Nate (Sean Dominic). She finally admitted to Nate that she felt more than friendship, which got him to stay. However, Elena was quite clear that she hasn’t given up on Devon even though it seems like he has fully given up on her. Will the possibility of something bigger be enough to keep Nate around?