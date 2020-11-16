Eddie Van Halen Was Contemplating A ‘Kitchen Sink’ Tour With David Lee Roth, Sammy Hagar & Michael Anthony

The late rock legend had been open to the idea of reuniting past members of his band for the ultimate tour.

Eddie Van Halen was considering a reunion tour featuring all of the past members of his iconic band, his son Wolfgang has revealed.

The legendary Van Halen guitarist, who died of cancer in October at age 65, had reportedly talked about a “kitchen sink tour” that would have included fired original bassist Michael Anthony, as well as vocalists David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar. The Van Halen co-founder even considered bringing in Extreme’s Gary Cherone, who had a short stint as lead singer on the 1998 album Van Halen III.

In a new interview clip posted on the official Howard Stern Show Instagram page, Wolfgang told the radio host that he pitched the idea to his dad in 2015 by suggesting they bring Anthony back for a series of shows that he would open up for. It then turned into a joke about bringing back all of the former lead singers for the ultimate rock reunion.

Unfortunately, the guitar legend’s health problems prevented the idea for the star-studded rock tour from ever coming to fruition.

“If only things had been better, it would have been amazing,” Wolfgang said, per Rolling Stone.

Roth and Hagar have not commented on the story about the “kitchen sink” idea, the outlet noted.

The interview clip can be seen below. Warning: Contains NSFW language.

In comments to the clip, fans reacted to the revelation that there could have been a Van Halen reunion to end all reunions.

“Would’ve been exactly what every Van Halen fan was waiting for. Love Wolfe so much,” one fan wrote.

When another commenter pointed out that “purists” may have a preference for which incarnation defines the band, another reply came.

“They were about to get Dave on stage with Michael again for the first time since 84. And then more,” the fan added. “I would think real fans love all Van Halen.”

“Man, imagine a show with Dave and Sammy. Would’ve been incredible,” another added.

Roth was the lead singer in Van Halen’s early days in the 1970s and early ’80s. He was replaced by Hagar in 1985 for another successful run during the MTV music video years through the mid-1990s. The group took another wild turn when longtime member Anthony was let go in 2006. Roth returned in 2007 and Wolfgang took Anthony’s place as bass guitarist.

Fans have long had a Van Halen vs. Van Hagar debate, taking sides on which era of the band was better.