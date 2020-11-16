Abigail Ratchford Goes Braless & Cups Her Chest For Racy Magazine Cover

Abigail Ratchford set fire to her social media feed with a multi-photo update that left little to the imagination. The November 16 post included four new photos that captured her from all angles.

The first image in the series showed Abigail posed with her figure turned in profile. In the caption of the update, she shared that she was on the cover page of Ellements Magazine. The shot was filtered in black and white, and the model looked picture-perfect. Abigail looked over her shoulder with her lips parted, tilting her head back and gazing into the camera. She put one hand on her hip and draped the opposite over her chest.

She sizzled in a semi-sheer gown that exposed her skin underneath. The garment was beaded over the sleeves, adding another element of sexy to the ensemble. The sleeves were lined with long strings that fell down her back and out of the frame. Abigail wore the front open, exposing her voluptuous assets. Another piece of fabric was tight on her midsection, drawing further attention to her sculpted abs. The bottom of the ensemble was just as hot, helping to draw attention to her hourglass curves.

Abigail wore her long, black locks with a deep side part, and a few loose pieces of hair fell around the frame of her face. In the next image in the series, she included another shot of the full-length gown that hit the floor, and beside it was an up-close and personal photograph that captured the model with a vibrant red lipstick on her plump pout. She slicked her hair out of her face and accessorized with a pair of gold earrings. The next slide included two additional shots where Abigail changed her wardrobe, slipping into a furry dress instead.

In the last image in the deck, Abigail sported the same curve-hugging back dress, adding another close-up next to it. In her caption, she made sure to tag her entire glam squad. Fans have been loving the model’s most recent upload, and it’s earned more than 19,000 likes and 280-plus comments from her adoring fans. Most applauded her curvaceous physique while several others used emoji instead.

“You really are one of the most beautiful humans I’ve ever seen. Amazing cover, boo,” one follower commented, adding a few red hearts.

“Good morning my idol. Ilysm. Seriously so pretty,” a second social media user chimed in.

“You Look Amazing as Always Gorgeous! Have a Great Day/ Week!” one more wrote.

“You are a queen! I love the third picture with you smiling,” a fourth raved.