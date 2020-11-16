Sarah Michelle Gellar, 43, Squats In Tight Animal-Print Pants & Boots

Sarah Michelle Gellar, 43, showed off her flexibility and her sense of style for her most recent Instagram update on Monday afternoon. The actress stunned as she rocked a casual, yet sexy, outfit that was perfect for lounging around the house, or heading out.

Sarah Michelle — who is remembered fondly by fans for playing the role of the titular character in the Buffy The Vampire Slayer TV series — chose to rock an animal-print pattern that was fun and playful.

In the shots, the actress showed off her curves in a pair of skintight pants that contoured to her body. The joggers fit snugly around her slim midsection and hugged her hips and long, lean legs in the process.

She added a matching sleeveless top that showcased her muscled arms and shoulders. The shirt clung to her ample chest and waist as well. Sarah decided on a minimal look when it came to her accessorizes. The I Know What You Did Last Summer star sported some brown bracelets around her wrist and a ring on her finger. She tied the style together with a pair of black boots and some dark nail polish.

Sarah squatted down in the snaps. In the first photo, she had her legs apart and one hand on her hip. She placed her head in her hand and her elbow on her knee as she looked away from the camera.

The second shot saw her shifting her weight to the side and putting one hand on the ground while wearing a smirk on her lips. The final pic featured Sarah with both hands on the hardwood floor underneath of her as she leaned forward and pushed her chin out.

In the caption of the post, Sarah revealed that she was “wild” about the ensemble, adding that proceeds from the sales of the pants went to struggling families.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose waves that fell down her back and brushed over both of her shoulders.

Sarah’s 3.4 million followers immediately began to respond to the post by clicking the like button more than 10,000 likes in less than an hour after it was shared to her feed. Her supporters also rushed to the comments section to leave over 130 remarks about the pics during that time.

“You are still so much beautiful, much love from France,” one follower said.

“When I saw the picture, I thought of the buffy season 1 photoshoot,” another wrote.

“You were, of course, beautiful as Buffy but honestly you’re even moreso [sic] now. Loving this outfit by the way,” a third comment read.

“Lady I need that hair!!! Smoothness,” a fourth user wrote.

