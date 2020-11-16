Bebe Rexha Slays In Low-Cut Black Mini Dress For People’s Choice Awards Look

Bebe Rexha was one of the many celebrity presenters at last night’s People’s Choice Awards. She wore a tiny black mini dress to the event and shared photos of herself rocking the garb on November 16. The new upload contained a series of photos, where she showed herself getting ready and her time backstage.

The 31-year-old sported her signature red hair for the event, which featured dark brown roots. Her locks fanned out at the ends, giving a retro appearance. Bebe’s dress was held up by spaghetti straps and had a low square neckline. Her cleavage slightly protruded from the dress, but her chest was kept mostly covered. The garb’s hemline landed just at her upper thigh, which showed off the singer’s strong legs.

The “In the Name of Love” songstress paired the look with strappy heels that had silver chain link cuffs that wrapped around her legs just above her ankles.

Bebe sported silver jewelry that included a thick chain link necklace covered in bling, hoop earrings, several thin rings, and a few bangle bracelets.

One of the photos showed Bebe standing backstage, just before some crew members pulled back large doors to allow her onto the main stage. She stood with a microphone in her hand, glancing at her notes one more time before heading out.

The following images revealed her studying her lines and going over her brief speech with a crew member. Bebe could be seen glancing at a teleprompter while sitting down prepping for her screen time. The final photo in the series was of the singer having her picture professionally taken backstage at the event. Several fans blew her hair as she stood in front of a white backdrop. Bebe looked confident in her sexy look and played with her tresses while the images were snapped.

The new post from Bebe got a lot of love from her 10.5 million followers, bringing in over 85,000 likes in just half an hour. Hundreds of messages piled up in the comments section as fans complimented her hot look.

“I’m crying you’re so beautiful,” one user wrote.

“Your smile makes me happy,” another added.

Black 0utfits have been all the rage for the “Say My Name” singer, who has been wearing them regularly. Just last week, Bebe shared another upload to her page of herself in a very revealing lace piece. The look had the appearance of lingerie, which she paired with a set of thigh-high leather boots. Her fans loved the daring ensemble and gave the post over 400,000 likes.