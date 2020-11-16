Wolf Van Halen Releases Tribute Tune & Video For ‘Distance’ In Honor Of Dad Eddie

Wolf Van Halen has dropped his first solo song called “Distance,” a tribute to his late dad, the brilliant guitarist Eddie Van Halen. Along with the song he released a music video that starred father and son in a series of home movies taken when the 29-year-old was a child. They shared an intimate peek into Wolf’s relationship with Eddie, who passed away from cancer at the age of 65 on October 6 of this year.

It was released by Wolf under the name Mammoth WVH. Mammoth was the name of the earliest incarnation of the legendary rock group Van Halen.

In the video, the only son of Eddie and his ex-wife, actress Valerie Bertinelli was seen in different scenarios, from the day he was first brought home from the hospital to clips that were more recent including jamming with Eddie on stage with Van Halen and in personal moments alongside one another. Wolf appeared to have been drawn to music at a very early age as seen by these intimate home movies. The video can be seen in its entirety by clicking here.

“Distance,” tells the story of what Wolf thought life would be like without his beloved father and how much he would miss him. This motivated Wolf to create a tribute to one of the greatest inspirations in his life reported The Inquisitr. He also revealed that prior to his death, Eddie had listened to the song and loved it.

Wolf released a snippet of the clip and a still photograph of himself and Eddie to his Instagram page as seen below.

The young man plays all the instruments on the tune and sings lead as well.

At the end of the short film, Eddie was heard as he left a voicemail for his only child. In it, Eddie said, “I’m just so happy to have you as my son, man. I’m so proud of you. I love you so much. Call me if you get a chance. I just want to hear your voice.”

Fans reacted to the tune and the clip in the comments section of the share.

“Thank you for sharing your precious memories with us all,” wrote one follower.

“This is everything. Thank you for sharing such personal footage of your life with your father, Wolf,” penned a second fan.

“Omg, this is beautiful….what a voice… I never knew,” commented a third Instagram user.

Wolf is donating his portion of all proceeds from “Distance” to Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation, a charity Eddie worked with for many years, which donates musical instruments to those in need reported American Songwriter.