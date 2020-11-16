Kindly Myers Wears A Barely There Bikini In The Pool: ‘Champagne Showers Don’t Make Flowers Grow’

Kindly Myers is back in a bikini, and her fans have not been shy about showing their love for her most recent upload. The November 16 photo captured the model enjoying some fun in the sun.

Kindly posed in the middle of a pool that was lined with small, white tiles. A geotag in the update indicated that she was at The Kentucky Castle. She stood in thigh-deep water, resting one hand on the edge of the pool and grabbing a few strands of hair with the opposite. The Playboy stunner gazed into the camera with a sultry stare and her lips slightly parted. She popped her hips and booty back, turning her figure at an angle with her chest facing toward the lens.

Kindly opted for a skimpy black bikini that perfectly suited her frame. On her upper half, she sported a tiny top with thin straps that were tight on her shoulders, leaving her muscular arms on display. It had a scooping neckline, and the bottom was snug on her bust, enhancing her cleavage even further.

The model teamed the top with a pair of bottoms that were equally as racy, matching the color and style of her top. The garment was made from a scanty fabric that showed more than it covered. It had a set of thin straps that were tight on her hips, highlighting her trim waist and flat tummy. Its high-rise design also teased a peek of her shapely thighs.

The model wore a pendant necklace on her collar and decorated her navel with a silver piercing. Kindly styled her long, blond locks with a middle part and her hair spilled over her shoulders and back. She shared a quote about Champagne in the caption and made sure to give credit to her photographer, Luis Gomez, for snapping the sexy shot.

Fans have not been shy about showering the upload with praise. Within two hours, the post has amassed 8,000-plus likes and nearly 200 comments.

“Looking good kindly darling.xxx,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts to their comment.

“Well aren’t you perfect,” a second social media user exclaimed.

“THANK YOU FOR STARTING THE MONDAY OUT RIGHT,” another Instagrammer chimed in alongside a few flames.

“Wow! Beautiful and sexy u r. I like what I see,” one more added.

Last week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Kindly sizzled in another sexy snap, showing off her pert derriere in a thong on laundry day. That update also earned her a ton of attention from her loyal fans.